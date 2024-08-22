Penn State commits ready to begin 2024 seasons this week
High school football gets underway across most of the country this weekend and a majority of Penn State's 2025, 2026, and 2027 commitments are in action this weekend. Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at some of the top matchups featuring Penn State commitments as well as a quick look at each future Nittany Lion in action and their opponent.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Below in our featured matchups section, you can learn more on some of the top games featuring Penn State commitments this weekend, the other top prospects playing in those games, and matchups to watch in relation to Penn State's commitments or targets.
FEATURED MATCHUPS
QB Bekkem Krtiza, DT Randy Adarika - Miami Central (FL) vs Lakeland (FL)
There will be a ridiculous amount of talent on the field in this one. Miami Central not only features Penn State four star commits Bekkem Kritza and Randy Adarika but also features 16 other 2025 prospects who are currently rated by Rivals as well as numerous underclassmen.
Other key members of Miami Central's squad this season include four-star WR Naeshaun Montgomery, three-star wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling, four-star defensive tackle Floyd Boucard, three-star athlete Sekou Smith Jr, four-star defensive back Amari Wallace, and four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin.
Lakeland features a handful of 2025 FBS commitments including four-star defensive back Keon Young, three-star offensive lineman Ben Beymer, and three-star defensive back Sammy Etienne. 2026 linebacker Malik Morris is also worth keeping a close eye on. The Lakeland Dreadnaughts had a strong defense in 2023, allowing just 18.7 points per game and will provide Nittany Lion quarterback commitment Bekkem Kritza with a good early season test this weekend.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news