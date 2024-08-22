There will be a ridiculous amount of talent on the field in this one. Miami Central not only features Penn State four star commits Bekkem Kritza and Randy Adarika but also features 16 other 2025 prospects who are currently rated by Rivals as well as numerous underclassmen.

Other key members of Miami Central's squad this season include four-star WR Naeshaun Montgomery, three-star wide receiver Kha'leal Sterling, four-star defensive tackle Floyd Boucard, three-star athlete Sekou Smith Jr, four-star defensive back Amari Wallace, and four-star linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin.

Lakeland features a handful of 2025 FBS commitments including four-star defensive back Keon Young, three-star offensive lineman Ben Beymer, and three-star defensive back Sammy Etienne. 2026 linebacker Malik Morris is also worth keeping a close eye on. The Lakeland Dreadnaughts had a strong defense in 2023, allowing just 18.7 points per game and will provide Nittany Lion quarterback commitment Bekkem Kritza with a good early season test this weekend.