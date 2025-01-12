Penn State cornerback Jalen Kimber declares for NFL Draft

Kimber this season played in all 16 games for Penn State, recording 37 tackles including one tackle for loss. He also had three pass deflections. In his career, Kimber also spent time with the Georgia Bulldogs where he won a national championship in 2021, and the Florida Gators.

""I want to start by thanking my family," Kimber said. "You all have been an amazing support system and I love you all more than words can express. Playing football at the highest level is something I dreamed about when I was five years old. Being able to live that dream has been a blessing.

To my coaches and friends at the University of Georgia and the University of Florida, I would like to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to you all for your guidance, support, development and belief you had in me. Your impact has been invaluable throughout my journey and I appreciate everything you have done to help me grow as a player and a person. Coach Correy Raymond, your impact has been invaluable throughout my journey, and I appreciate everything you have done to help me grow as a player and a person.

To Penn State University and Nittany Nation, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks for welcoming me with open arms. This has been one of a kind experience that I will forever cherish. To the recruiting staff, Dj, Az and Kenny, thank you for seeing something in me and believing I was the right addition to the family. Coach Terry Smith, man there's not much I regret, but I will simply say this time we have too short and I appreciate your Coach James Franklin has been an honor playing under your leadership. This experience has been incredible, you are a transparent, true leader of men and it has been an honor playing under your leadership.

To the rest of the Penn State staff, thank you! The connections I've made during my time here are valuable to me and have impacted me in ways I will always remember.

With all of that said, I am excited to announce I am officially declaring for the 2025 Nfl draft. I am ready to take the next step in my football career and look forward to the opportunities to come."