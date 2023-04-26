With the NFL Draft just one day away, one prospect that is sure to hear his name called in the first round of Thursday's draft is former Penn State cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. One of the most gifted athlete in this year's draft, Porter, Jr. measured in at 6-foot-2, 193-pounds with 34-inch arms — tops in the class. During his senior season at Penn State the should-be first-round draft pick recorded a 77.4 PFF coverage grade and a 79.2 coverage grade in man coverage. These are both metics that have caught the attention of NFL coaching staffs and what will make him a top pick in this years NFL Draft.

As one of the top cover covers in the Draft, specifically in man coverage, Porter, Jr.'s uncanny frame allows him to consistently alter the catch point. He also showcases above average ball skills and instincts. One of the most physical covers in this year's class, he's very effective with using his one-arm stab to reroute wide receivers and has the adequate speed to mirror his man. He's especially tough when playing routes down the field as he’s able to get his head around and uses his length to disrupt the ball at the catch point as forced 12 incompletions in 2022. Lastly, he’s a willing tackler when playing downhill in zone and shows flashes of being a solid run defender on the edge.

With any corner that plays a physical brand of football, Porter does have the propensity to grab A LOT. Over the last two seasons, Porter has been flagged 13 times but improved that number to three times this past season. However, he still grabs entirely too much and it will be an issue early in his NFL career. In addition, he struggles against shifty wide receivers. Due to his taller frame it’s tough for him to sink and move his hips, and be quick from a reaction standpoint.

