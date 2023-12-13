Another Nittany Lion will be headed for Mobile, Alabama, in February as Penn State cornerback Johnny Dixon accepted an invitation to the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Wednesday. Dixon will join fellow Nittany Lion defender Adisa Isaac for the annual showcase early next year.

Dixon started parts of the last two seasons in Happy Valley after transferring in prior to the 2021 season by way of South Carolina. Following his debut campaign with the Nittany Lions in 2021, Dixon emerged as one of the top cornerbacks for Penn State under now former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

The standout cornerback has played in 37 games with Penn State, totaling 60 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and 18 passes defended. During arguably his best season in 2022, Dixon held a Pro Football Focus grade of 72.7, which was nearly identical to that of Joey Porter Jr..

Dixon joins a growing list of NFL Draft hopefuls out of Happy Valley this year, alongside the aforementioned Isaac, fellow cornerback Kalen King, Curtis Jacobs, Theo Johnson and projected first-round picks Chop Robinson and Olu Fashanu, while others could follow suit as well.