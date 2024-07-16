The coutndown to the beginning of Penn State's 2024 season is at just 46 days and with no current Nittany Lion donning the No. 46 jersey, Happy Valley insider takes a look back at former Nittany Lion defensive end Nick Tarburton .

A former standout at Pennridge Upper Senior High School outside Philadelphia, Tarburton came to Penn State as part of the Nittany Lions 2018 recruiting class. He chose the Nittany Lions over Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Syracuse.

In his career at Penn State, Tarburton totaled 54 career tackles including 10 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.



After his career with the Nittany Lions, Tarburton briefly chased his NFL dreams. He now according to his Instagram lives in Nashville.

