Penn State Countdown to Kickoff: No. 23 CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsDylanCC

Only 23 days remain until the beginning of Penn State's 2024 season as James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions continue to prepare for their August 31 season opener at West Virginia.

In the spotlight with just 23 days remaining is redshirt freshman cornerback Antoine Belgrave-Shorter, a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle including being considered a top-60 cornerback in the cycle by Rivals.

He chose Penn State over offers from Auburn, Iowa, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, UCF, and Wisconsin.

As a true freshman in 2023, Belgrave-Shorter did not appear in any games for the Nittany Lions, using his redshirt season. This fall, Belgrave-Shorter will likely be a depth and rotational piece for the Nittany Lions.

He should make his collegiate debut but how often he plays remains to be seen. Names such as Cam Miller, A.J. Harris, Audavion Collins, Jalen Kimber, Zion Tracy, and Elliot Washington are all expected to be regulars at cornerback for the program this fall.


