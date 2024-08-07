The countdown until Penn State's season opener against West Virginia is just 24 days away and that thrusts Penn State redshirt freshman Ta'Mere Robinson into the player spotlight.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Robinson is entering his second season with the program after appearing in three games as a true freshman in 2023 which included recording two tackles against the UMass Minutemen.

This fall, Robinson is expected to see a bigger role especially with redshirt sophomore Keon Wylie out indefinitely with an injury, though James Franklin expects the Philadelphia native to return this fall.

Robinson will likely back up Tony Rojas as the Nittany Lions' WILL linebacker though could play the SAM spot as well for the Nittany Lions following the dismissal of redshirt freshman linebacker Kaveion Keys.



