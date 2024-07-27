Penn State Countdown to Kickoff: No. 35 LS Blaise Sokach-Minnick
The countdown to kickoff for Penn State is down to just 35 days. As the Nittany Lions prepare to begin preseason camp next week, Nittany Lions long snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick is in the player spotlight today.
Sokach-Minnick is a native of West Pisston, Pennsylvania and was standout at Wyoming Area High School where he was a long snapper but also a standout defender, earning first-team all-conference honors but also played some running back. Coming out of Wyoming Area, Sokach-Minnick was ranked as one of the top five long snappers in the 2022 recruiting class before eventually committing to walk-on for the Nittany Lions.
After not appearing in any games in his true freshman season, Sokach-Minnick saw his first action in 2023, appearing in a pair of games. In 2023, Sokach-Minnick will likely remain a reserve long snapper as Tyler Duzansky is expected to retain his role as the Lions' starting long snapper.
