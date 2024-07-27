The countdown to kickoff for Penn State is down to just 35 days. As the Nittany Lions prepare to begin preseason camp next week, Nittany Lions long snapper Blaise Sokach-Minnick is in the player spotlight today.

Sokach-Minnick is a native of West Pisston, Pennsylvania and was standout at Wyoming Area High School where he was a long snapper but also a standout defender, earning first-team all-conference honors but also played some running back. Coming out of Wyoming Area, Sokach-Minnick was ranked as one of the top five long snappers in the 2022 recruiting class before eventually committing to walk-on for the Nittany Lions.

After not appearing in any games in his true freshman season, Sokach-Minnick saw his first action in 2023, appearing in a pair of games. In 2023, Sokach-Minnick will likely remain a reserve long snapper as Tyler Duzansky is expected to retain his role as the Lions' starting long snapper.