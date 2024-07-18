The countdown to Penn State's season opener on August 31 is down to 44 days, bringing Nittany Lions' star tight end Tyler Warren in today's player spotlight as Happy Valley Insider continues to prepare for the 2024 season.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia native is entering his senior season with the program and is coming off a career year in which he recorded 34 receptions for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. He earned third team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten coaches and honorable mention from the Big Ten media.



In his 40 career games played, Warren has 49 receptions for 606 yards and 11 touchdowns.

