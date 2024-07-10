A native of Burlington, Kentucky, Rulli attended The Taft School in Connecticut and was a four-time Letterman and team captain during his high school career. After his productive career at The Taft School, Rulli chose to walk-on at Penn State over several other regional programs.

With 52 days until Penn State kickoff their season against West Virginia, our player spotlight moves to highlight offensive lineman, Dominic Rulli.

In his true freshman season, Rulli redshirted, only appearing in one game. Last fall, however, the walk-on earned his way to being a regular on Penn State's special teams unit, playing in all 13 games. He also earned Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week honors twice and was also shared the honor of being Penn State’s Most Outstanding Run-On last season.



Now entering into his redshirt sophomore season, Rulli is not expected to receive much more plying time but should still be a regular on the program's special teams unit while also serving as offensive line depth.

Penn State begins their 2024 season on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia.

