Happy Valley Insider

Penn State Countdown to Kickoff: No. 58 DT Kaleb Artis
The countdown to kickoff for Penn State Football is down to 58 days, putting Nittany Lions redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Kaleb Artis in today's player spotlight.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Artis was a three-star propsecft as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle per Rivals. He was the No. 2 player in the state of New York in the cycle and a top-30 defensive tackle nationally. He committed to Penn State over notable offers from Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The Westbury, New York native is entering his third year in the program after appearing in 15 games over the past two seasons including all 13 games in 2023, mostly on special teams.
As a true freshman in 2022, Artis played in two games, spending the majority of the season on the program's Developmental Squad, which allowed him to earn Develpmental Squad defensive Player of the Week in the lead up to the program's matchup against Maryland.
A season ago, he earned the coaching staff's trust to be on the Nittany Lions' special team unit though he did see some time on defense as well. On the season he recorded three tackles incuding half-tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. He also earned his second career Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week honor during the season.
Despite Penn State being very deep at the defensive tackle position heading into 2024 including returning their entire two deep from 2023, Artis should get some time on the field. He will almost definitely resume his spot on special teams if nothing else. However, in the past Penn State has liked to keep their defense fresh on the field and in 2024, it could be to Artis’ advantage.
Artis may still have some development timebefore he sees major field time but has shown glimpses of potential when on the field so far in his career.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board