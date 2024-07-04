Happy Valley Insider

The countdown to kickoff for Penn State Football is down to 58 days, putting Nittany Lions redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Kaleb Artis in today's player spotlight.

Artis was a three-star propsecft as part of the 2022 recruiting cycle per Rivals. He was the No. 2 player in the state of New York in the cycle and a top-30 defensive tackle nationally. He committed to Penn State over notable offers from Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Westbury, New York native is entering his third year in the program after appearing in 15 games over the past two seasons including all 13 games in 2023, mostly on special teams.

As a true freshman in 2022, Artis played in two games, spending the majority of the season on the program's Developmental Squad, which allowed him to earn Develpmental Squad defensive Player of the Week in the lead up to the program's matchup against Maryland.

A season ago, he earned the coaching staff's trust to be on the Nittany Lions' special team unit though he did see some time on defense as well. On the season he recorded three tackles incuding half-tackle for loss and one quarterback hurry. He also earned his second career Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week honor during the season.