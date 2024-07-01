The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 61 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 61 former Nittany Lion offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.

Penn State career

Coming to Penn State as a legacy player, expectations were high for Wisniewski. To his credit, he was able to live up to the hype and went on to have a tremendous collegiate career in Happy Valley. Following a standout high school career at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Wisniewski played in eight games as a true freshman in 2007. The following three seasons saw Wisniewski make 37 starts between guard and center, emerging as one of the top offensive linemen in the country beginning with his junior season. The 2010 season saw Wisniewski earn All-American honors, becoming the 95th All-American in Penn State history. He was second team All-Big Ten selection in 2008, and a first team selection in both 2009 and 2010.

NFL career