Penn State Countdown to Kickoff: No. 61 Offensive Lineman Stefen Wisniewski
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 61 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 61 former Nittany Lion offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski.
Penn State career
Coming to Penn State as a legacy player, expectations were high for Wisniewski. To his credit, he was able to live up to the hype and went on to have a tremendous collegiate career in Happy Valley.
Following a standout high school career at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Wisniewski played in eight games as a true freshman in 2007. The following three seasons saw Wisniewski make 37 starts between guard and center, emerging as one of the top offensive linemen in the country beginning with his junior season.
The 2010 season saw Wisniewski earn All-American honors, becoming the 95th All-American in Penn State history. He was second team All-Big Ten selection in 2008, and a first team selection in both 2009 and 2010.
NFL career
After a great collegiate career, Wisniewski was selected 48th overall by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Draft. This started a 10 year NFL career for Wisniewski. In addition to the Raiders, Wisniewski also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wisniewski earned the starting left guard job with the Raiders as a rookie, and went on to be named to the Pro Football Writers Association's all-rookie team in 2011. He was also named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week during week 3 of the season.
Following four seasons with the Raiders and a year in Jacksonville, Wisniewski signed with the Eagles. His time in Philadelphia included Wisniewski being a starter for the Eagles when they won Super Bowl 52.
Super Bowl 52 would not be the only ring Wisniewski won in his career. Following the 2019 season, Wisniewski helped the Chiefs secure a victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54.
Following the 2020 season, Wisniewski would announce his retirement from the NFL.
