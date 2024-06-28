Penn State Countdown to Kickoff: No. 64 Offensive Tackle Eagan Boyer
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 64 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 64 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer.
The Recruitment
Boyer is a prospect who really started to burst onto the scene last spring. He picked up a Penn State offer in January 2023. In the coming months he would add offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, among others.
In addition to Penn State, during the spring visit season Boyer visited Auburn, Clemson, Michigan State, and Tennessee. After that round of visits Boyer was ready to make his college decision, committing to Penn State on April 25th.
During the summer months Boyer returned to Penn State for his official visit, the Lasch Bash, and team camps to work with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. Boyer also returned in the fall for the White Out victory over Iowa.
2024 Outlook
At 6'8", Boyer has a big body with tremendous length. However, there is a lot of work to be done until Boyer is ready to see any sort of significant game action. He is currently listed at 273 pounds, which is not a lot for his 6'8" frame.
Boyer is well on his way to redshirting this fall. He will need to spend time working with Chuck Losey in the strength and conditioning program to build up his frame as well. That said, Boyer has the natural tools and ability to be a very good offensive tackle for Penn State a few years down the road.
