The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 64 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers. In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 64 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer.

The Recruitment

Boyer is a prospect who really started to burst onto the scene last spring. He picked up a Penn State offer in January 2023. In the coming months he would add offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, among others. In addition to Penn State, during the spring visit season Boyer visited Auburn, Clemson, Michigan State, and Tennessee. After that round of visits Boyer was ready to make his college decision, committing to Penn State on April 25th. During the summer months Boyer returned to Penn State for his official visit, the Lasch Bash, and team camps to work with offensive line coach Phil Trautwein. Boyer also returned in the fall for the White Out victory over Iowa.

2024 Outlook