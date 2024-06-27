The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 65 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

There are many ways that walk-ons can positively impact a college football program. From being glue guys in the locker room, to providing strong depth and high quality practice reps, walk-ons can play a bigger role than many people may realize.

Fitzgerald is one player that fits this bill for Penn State. As a true freshman in 2022, Fitzgerald appeared in two games which surprised many people. However, it was a way to reward him for the work he was putting in behind the scenes.

As part of his strong first season on campus, Fitzgerald was also named the coach staff's Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Year, sharing the honor with Jan Mahlert. There are not very many 6'7", 300+ pound offensive linemen who can move the way Fitzgerald does that end up as a walk-on at a Power 4 school.

Prior to arriving in Happy Valley, Fitzgerald was a three-year letter winner at regional power Archbishop Spalding High School in Maryland. At Archbishop Spalding he was a teammate of Zakee Wheatley, as well as Capital Gazette all-county selection. Fitzgerald also played in the Big 33 Classic as a senior.