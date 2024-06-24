The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 68 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Penn State's 2023 offensive line class was a highly touted and thought of one. While Donkoh was an underrated and overlooked member of this class, the former three-star recruit may go on to have the best college career from the class.

While redshirting last season Donkoh turned heads and made a strong first impression. Donkoh quickly proved to the coaching staff that he was ahead of where they thought when he arrived on campus. This helped contribute to Donkoh appearing in four games last season.

One of those four games was the Peach Bowl. After playing guard all season, Donkoh stepped in at right tackle in the Peach Bowl and was Penn State's best offensive lineman against Ole Miss.

All the tools are there for Donkoh to develop into an all-conference level performer for the Nittany Lions. Donkoh's work ethic and drive are notable as well. These qualities were on display the summer before his senior year of high school when he took advantage of every opportunity he had to work with Phil Trautwein in camp settings. That extra work undoubtedly played a role in Donkoh arriving on campus ahead of schedule.