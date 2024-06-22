Sexton was a three-star prospect as ranked by Rivals and ranked as a top-10 prospect in the state of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle committed to the Nittany Lions last April after taking a string of visits and chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Baylor, Duke, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Purdue, Rutgers, Stanford, Tennessee, and Wisconsin among others.

The countdown to the kickoff of Penn State's 2024 season is down to 70 days which brings Nittany Lions freshman offensive lineman Garrett Sexton in today's player spotlight. He'll be wearing the No. 70 jersey for the Nittany Lions this season.

When Sexton originally signed with Penn State in December, this is what we had to say about Sexton. Hint: We're very, very high on the Wisconsin native.

"Sexton is a bit of a project, but his ceiling is SKY high. If Sexton puts it all together, he could prove to be the best offensive tackle not named Olu Fashanu that Penn State has had at Penn State. He has the length, athleticism, and footwork needed to be a multi-year starter at left tackle and at a high level. Getting Sexton into Chuck Losey's strength and conditioning program will be the first vital step in him reaching his potential at Penn State."

When Sexton enrolled at Penn State in January, we had his weight at 265 pounds. Fast forward to present day with just a few months in the Nittany Lions' strength and conditioning program, Sexton's weight is already up to 289 pounds.

