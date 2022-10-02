Penn State has officially cracked the top-10, just five weeks after starting the season unranked, the Nittany Lions are now the No.10 team in the country according to both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.

In the latest AP Poll, Penn State rose one spot from No. 11 to No. 10 after Saturday. The Nittany Lions are one of three Big Ten teams in the AP top 10 joining Ohio State at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4. No other Big Ten made the AP Poll while Maryland, Minnesota, and Illinois all received votes.

Like in the AP Poll, Penn State is No. 10 in the latest Coaches Poll, up two spots from No. 12 last week. In terms of the Big Ten, only Ohio State (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) are the only other Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. The Buckeyes earned seven first-place votes in the game. Also receiving votes in the poll were Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue, and Illinois.

After a highly eventful week five of college football around the country, there has been plenty of movement in both the AP and Coaches Polls.

The AP Poll saw teams such as Ole Miss (No. 9), Wake Forest (No. 7), TCU (No. 17), UCLA (No. 18), Kansas (No. 19), Kansas State (No. 20), Syracuse (No. 22), Mississippi State (No. 23), Cincinnati (No. 24), and LSU (No. 25) move up. While Kentucky (No. 13), North Carolina State (No. 14), and Washington (No. 21) all fell four or more spots.

In the Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions were part of a group of five teams to all move up one or two spots in the poll between No. 8 and No. 12. Tennessee (No. 8) moved up one spot, Ole Miss (No. 9) moved up two spots, Utah (No. 11) moved up a pair of spots themselves while Oregon (No. 12) moved up three spots.

Baylor fell eight spots from No. 14 to No. 22, Washington fell six spots from No. 18 to No. 24, and Arkansas fell six spots from No. 19 to No. 25. The new poll also saw Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Florida State, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh all fall out of the pole while welcoming Kansas (No. 17), TCU (No. 18), UCLA (No. 19), Kansas State (No. 20), and Mississippi State (No. 23).

Penn State will have a bye week in week six as they begin to prepare for a tough three-game stretch at Michigan and home against Minnesota and Ohio State.