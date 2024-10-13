Penn State cracks top three for first time since 2017

The Nittany Lions also moved to 3-0 in conference play to become one of three teams tied atop the Big Ten standings, along with Oregon and Indiana, who are also 6-0 on the season.

Penn State survived a scare on Saturday, trailing USC 20-6 at halftime before Drew Allar led a second half surge to come back and ultimately upend the upset minded Trojans in overtime. The thrilling victory moved the Nittany Lions at 6-0 at the halfway point of the season, it's second in as many years.

After jumping three spots last week, Penn State continues to move up in the polls, finding itself at No. 3 in the country in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The jump in today's poll gives Penn State its highest ranking since the 2017 season, when James Franklin and company reached as high as No. 2 in the country.

The move comes after Oregon defeated previously undefeated and No. 2 Ohio State in Eugene on Saturday night. Texas, fresh off a win over Oklahoma, and Oregon are the only two teams ahead of the Nittany Lions. Texas received 56 first place votes, while Oregon received 6.

The Nittany Lions also jumped up two spots in the coaches poll for the second straight week, from No. 5 to No. 3. Only Texas and Oregon are ahead of Penn State in both polls heading into week eight.

Six other Big Ten programs are ranked in either the AP poll or the coaches poll, with the Nittany Lions being accompanied by Oregon, Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska.

James Franklin and company will have to wait to defend their No. 3 ranking heading into a bye week before a matchup with Wisconsin in Madison on October 26th.

You can view the complete rankings below.