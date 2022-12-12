Penn State junior defensive back Joey Porter Jr. earned Associated Press All-American honors on Monday, the lone Nittany Lion to earn the honor this season. .

This season, he was one of the most feared defensive backs in the country, only being targeted 30 times over 10 games this season. Nearly half of those 30 targets came in the Nittany Lions' week one matchup against Purdue. Out of those 30 targets this season, Porter Jr allowed just 15 receptions and 143 yards. He didn't allow a touchdown while also breaking up nine passes.

The former Noth Allegheny standout was also an FWAA All-American and Walter Camp All-American, both second-team selections as well. He also was a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Jim Thorpe awards.