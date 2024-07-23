On Tuesday as the Big Ten Media Days began in Indianapolis, the conference released its preseason honors for the upcoming 2024 season. Unlike many conferences, the Big Ten does not release any official preseason polls or preseason all-conference teams. Instead, the conference opts to highlight 12 standouts from throughout the conference.

Among those honorees is Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, one of two defensive ends on the list. He is the only Nittany Lion to earn preseason honors. In total of the 12 honorees, one is from Iowa, one from Penn State, one from Rutgers, two from Oregon, three from Michigan, and four from Ohio State.

Also earning Big Ten honors this preseason is Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, defensive back Will Johnson, and tight end Colston Loveland. Oregon is represented by quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson while Ohio State is represented by safety Caleb Downs, wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, running back Treveyon Henderson, defensive end JT Tuimoloau. Representing Rutgers is running back Kyle Monangai.





