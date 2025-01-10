Penn State Football Edge Rusher Abdul Carter Declares for NFL Draft

The amazing and exhilarating Abdul Carter show in Happy Valley has come to an end. On Friday morning, hours after Penn State finished up their 2024 season with a 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Semifinals, Carter officially has been begun the NFL Draft process.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Carter was entering the draft and hired superagent Drew Rosenhaus, Robert Bailey, and Jason Rosenhaus to represent him. Drew Rosenhaus and his agency also represented Carter from an NIL standpoint during his time at Penn State.

"I expect abdul will be one of the top picks of this draft and a future All Pro," Rosenhaus said of Carter to Schefter. It's hard to disagree with thtat assessment.

While playing with virtually one arm after injuring his shoulder against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl, Carter showcased just how dominant he can. The future top-10 pick had five tackles including two tackles for loss and one sack in the game but was consistently getting pressure on Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.

It capped off what was a tremendous season for the All-American defensive end. Fnishing the season with 68 tackles including 24 tacklse for loss and 12 sacks. He finshes his Penn State career with 172 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss and 23 sacks as well as one interception, 13 pass deflections, and five forced fumbles.

For Penn State fans, Carter was perhaps a glimpse at what the Nittany Lions and their fans missed in the 2020 season when Micah Parsons opted out of the season following the Big Ten's initial ruling of canceling the season. Carter was a dominant force week in and week out, a complete game-changer in his first season at defensive end.

Now, Carter will look to follow in the steps of Parson and be a game changer at the NFL level.