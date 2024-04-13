Penn State DE Abdul Carter flashes in spring game at defensive end
On Saturday, Penn State fans and media got their first glimpses of what the Nittany Lions' new defense under defensive coordinator Tom Allen would look like but also what star defender Abdul Carter looked like at defensive end after spending the first two years of his career at linebacker.
The Nittany Lions' star defender was dominant from the defensive end position throughout Saturday's spring game. He consistently had a quick first step and was into the opposing backfield before any offensive linemen had a chance to block him.
It was a stellar start to the next chapter of Carter's career with the Nittany Lions.
For Carter, the move to defensive end, ultimately could be a very lucrative one. A potential top draft prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter with a strong junior season at defensive end could set himself up to be one of the top defensive ends in next year's draft. Setting himself up for a major payday much like former Nittany Lion Chop Robinson is in store for later this month.
Following Saturday's game, Abdul Carter spoke to the media about the decision to move to defensive end and that transition.
"We just came to the conclusion that it would be best for both sides," he said on Saturday afternoon following the Nittany Lions' annual Blue White game
It's hard to argue with that.
For Carter, while he did not mention it in his answer, the move could result in exponential increase in career earnings if successful at the NFL level as a defensive end compared to being a linebacker.
While for Penn State, his addition would help fill in the holes left by defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac leaving the program to chase their own NFL dreams. It would also give the Nittany Lions another terrific defensive end combination as he plays opposite of Dani Dennis-Sutton, another potential top draft prospect in next year's draft.
For Carter, he says the decision to make the move to defensive end was one that was quite simple, he simply just wanted to "play faster," he told the media.
The Philadelphia native isn't sure exactly when he came to the decision that he wanted to play defensive end but instead saying that it was an idea that formed over time. "I just had to sit down and talk with the people that I talk to, that I trust, to come to the decision."
So far for Carter, the transition from linebacker to defensive end is one that has gone smoothly and while he agrees that he feels natural at the position, he also acknowleged that he felt natural at linebacker as well.
After working with Manny Diaz extensively over the past two seasons, Carter has enjoyed spending time with his new position coach, defensive line coach Deion Barnes.
"It's been real good," Carter said about working with Barnes this spring. "We come from the same area in Philly, both play the same position now. "He's been helpful in my development," he added.
In the past, Tom Allen has used a hybrid defensive end position in his defenses and while the Nittany Lions have not discussed that position yet according to Carter. It's a role that he would be willing to play if called upon, "I'll answer the call and do whatever they need me to do," he said.
Carter also didn't rule out the possibility of moving back to linebacker, pointing to his versatility and much like his answer to playing a potential hybrid role in that he will do whatever James Franklin and Tom Allen ultimately ask him to do this fall.
Finally, according to Carter, he hasn't thought too much about his future beyond Penn State, instead stating that he prefers "to live in the moment" and "focus on the thing that's going on in my life right now."
That being said, if Saturday's spring game was a sign of what's to come this fall, Carter will surely have plenty of decisions to make following this fall.
Through his first two seasons with the program, the Philadelphia native has totaled 104 career tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, and 11.0 sacks. He also recorded one interception, nine pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.
