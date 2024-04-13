On Saturday, Penn State fans and media got their first glimpses of what the Nittany Lions' new defense under defensive coordinator Tom Allen would look like but also what star defender Abdul Carter looked like at defensive end after spending the first two years of his career at linebacker.

The Nittany Lions' star defender was dominant from the defensive end position throughout Saturday's spring game. He consistently had a quick first step and was into the opposing backfield before any offensive linemen had a chance to block him.

It was a stellar start to the next chapter of Carter's career with the Nittany Lions.

For Carter, the move to defensive end, ultimately could be a very lucrative one. A potential top draft prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft, Carter with a strong junior season at defensive end could set himself up to be one of the top defensive ends in next year's draft. Setting himself up for a major payday much like former Nittany Lion Chop Robinson is in store for later this month.

Following Saturday's game, Abdul Carter spoke to the media about the decision to move to defensive end and that transition.

"We just came to the conclusion that it would be best for both sides," he said on Saturday afternoon following the Nittany Lions' annual Blue White game

It's hard to argue with that.

For Carter, while he did not mention it in his answer, the move could result in exponential increase in career earnings if successful at the NFL level as a defensive end compared to being a linebacker.

While for Penn State, his addition would help fill in the holes left by defensive ends Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac leaving the program to chase their own NFL dreams. It would also give the Nittany Lions another terrific defensive end combination as he plays opposite of Dani Dennis-Sutton, another potential top draft prospect in next year's draft.