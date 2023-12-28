Add another to the list of Nittany Lions soon to be in the NFL as Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Wednesday night. Isaac will remain with the program through the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl against Ole Miss on Saturday before beginning his preparation.

Isaac enjoyed another step forward in his Penn State career as a fifth-year senior, notching career highs in tackles (30), tackles for loss (15.0) and sacks (7.5). He was in the top five of the Big Ten in tackles for loss and sacks, as well as holding an 81.8 defensive grade on Pro Football Focus. Prior to what will be the final game of his Penn State career, Isaac has racked up 90 total tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.

The 6'4", 248-pound defender is the eighth Nittany Lion to declare for the NFL Draft this year, joining Olu Fashanu, Chop Robinson, Kalen King, Theo Johnson, Daequan Hardy, Caedan Wallace, and Johnny Dixon.