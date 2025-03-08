Penn State Finishes With a Winning Record After Upset Victory

Penn State Men's Basketball defeated Wisconsin 86-75 in Madison. This is the first bout the Nittany Lions have won in against the Badgers in Madison in nine trips. Penn State now also has a two-game win streak against Wisconsin dating back to January 2024. The Nittany Lions also finish the season 16-15. The first time they have finished about .500 in the Mike Rhoades era. Despite the upset victory though, Penn State still does not have a chance to make the Big Ten Tournament.

Advertisement

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

FIRST HALF

The Nittany Lions started the game slow where they were down 5-16 early in the game. Penn State started to come back though slowly hitting some big threes. The Nittany Lions shot 5-of-8 (62.5%) from three in the first half which helped bring the game to 35-40 in Wisconsin's favor. The Nittany Lions' defense forced seven turnovers in the first half. Penn State also had 14 rebounds and Wisconsin had 18 rebounds. Wisconsin also only shot 44.1% from the field compared to Penn State's 52.0% from the field

SECOND HALF

Penn State continued their momentum into the second half and was able to finish the game strong. The Nittany Lions added another six threes on eleven attempts and had 22 rebounds.There was also a good balance of scoring the second half with four players scoring double digits in the second half alone. The defense was also strong and did not allow a Wisconsin field goal in the final 3:43 of the game.

THE STATS....

D'Marco Dunn led Penn State with 25 points. Also adding four rebounds and three assists on 10-of-12 (83.3%) shooting from the field and 4-of-5 (80%) shooting from three. Ace Baldwin Jr. led the Nittany Lions with nine assists and three steals and tallied five points and four rebounds. Yani Konan-Niederhäuser led the team with eleven rebounds and five blocks. As well as tallying 15 points and three assist. Zach Hicks contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one blocks on 3-of-4 (75%) shooting from three. Nick Kern Jr. added 12 points, five rebounds and two assists. Freddie Dilione V and tallied nine points, threes assist, one rebounds and one block. Dominick Stewart played seven minutes and scored three points, Jahvin Carter played seven minutes and shot 0-of-1. Kachi Nzeh played six minutes and secured two rebounds. Overall, the Nittany Lions shot 31-of-55 (56.4%) from the field, 11-of-19 (57.6%) from three, and 13-of-19 (68.4%) from the free throw line. Penn State also totaled 36 rebounds, 21 assists, seven blocks, five steals, 13 turnovers, and 16 fouls.

NEXT UP....