Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury

A second Penn State starter, this time defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton appears to be out for the remainder of the game. According to NBC's Kathryn Tapp, Dennis-Sutton told hiss teammates in the hudl that he was out and gesturing torwards his groin area, signaling a potential groin related injury.

Dennis-Sutton originally appeared to injure his groin late in the second quarter of Penn State's game against the Badgers on Saturday night.

Earlier in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions saw starting quarterback Drew Allar exit the game with an appeareant knee injury, giving way to Beau Pribula to take over at quarterback.