Penn State DE Dani Dennis-Sutton leaves Wisconsin game with injury

in other news
Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit
Adam Friedman takes a look back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a high school recruit.
Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence
The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the St Lawrence Saints for their Home Opener at Pegula Ice Arena this
Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game
A familiar face will be back in Happy Valley on November 2nd for Penn State's showdown against Ohio State.
Penn State at Wisconsin: How to watch, betting lines, and more
How to watch and listen to Penn State's road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday night.
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Nine
Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week nine of the college football season.
in other news
Rankings Rewind: Looking back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a Recruit
Adam Friedman takes a look back at Four-Star LB Abdul Carter as a high school recruit.
Penn State Hockey Set For Home Opener Against St. Lawrence
The Penn State Nittany Lions will host the St Lawrence Saints for their Home Opener at Pegula Ice Arena this
Penn State to host familiar 2026 Virginia WR for upcoming Ohio State game
A familiar face will be back in Happy Valley on November 2nd for Penn State's showdown against Ohio State.
A second Penn State starter, this time defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton appears to be out for the remainder of the game. According to NBC's Kathryn Tapp, Dennis-Sutton told hiss teammates in the hudl that he was out and gesturing torwards his groin area, signaling a potential groin related injury.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Dennis-Sutton originally appeared to injure his groin late in the second quarter of Penn State's game against the Badgers on Saturday night.
Earlier in the third quarter, the Nittany Lions saw starting quarterback Drew Allar exit the game with an appeareant knee injury, giving way to Beau Pribula to take over at quarterback.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB