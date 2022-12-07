Penn State defensive lineman Davon Townley has entered the transfer portal, Nittany Nation has confirmed.

Townley was a four-star recruit in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, committing to the Nittany Lions over Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, and Tennesse among others.

The 6-foot-6, 267-pound defensive end out of Minneapolis (MN) played in seven games for the Nittany Lions in 2022, recording three tackles. Over his seven games played, Townley recorded 11 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. Outside of his trio of tackles, he also had one quarterback pressure. As a true freshman, Townley did not appear in any games for the Nittany Lions, serving on the program's development squad.

Townley is the sixth player to enter the transfer portal for Penn State since August joining QB Christian Veilleux, RB Caziah Holmes, OT Maleek McNeil, DL Rodney McGraw, and cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr.

Townley is the third member of the Nittany Lions' 2021 recruiting class to leave the program joining OL Nate Bruce and the previously mentioned Christian Veilleux.



