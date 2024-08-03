Happy Valley Insider

This news just comes a few days after a Penn State spokesperson stated that both were on interim suspension earlier this week.

Two of Penn State's top recruits in the 2023 recruiting class are no longer part of the program, as former four-star defensive end Jameial Lyons and three-star linebacker Kaveion Keys are no longer enrolled at Penn State per reports.

Lyons hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was making some noise last season as a true freshmen, appearing in eight games where he made six total tackles (2 solo), two and a half tackles for loss and one sack. He was expected to be on the two-deep at defensive end once again this season.

As for Keys, he is from Richmond, Virginia and appeared in just two games as a true freshmen. However he did show some serious promise during his redshirt year, earning the team's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year award and Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year. Like Lyons, he was also expected to be a part of the two-deep this season.