Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Penn State DE Jameial Lyons and LB Kavieon Keys no longer with program

Happy Valley Insider
PennState.Rivals.com

Two of Penn State's top recruits in the 2023 recruiting class are no longer part of the program, as former four-star defensive end Jameial Lyons and three-star linebacker Kaveion Keys are no longer enrolled at Penn State per reports.

This news just comes a few days after a Penn State spokesperson stated that both were on interim suspension earlier this week.

Advertisement

Lyons hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was making some noise last season as a true freshmen, appearing in eight games where he made six total tackles (2 solo), two and a half tackles for loss and one sack. He was expected to be on the two-deep at defensive end once again this season.

As for Keys, he is from Richmond, Virginia and appeared in just two games as a true freshmen. However he did show some serious promise during his redshirt year, earning the team's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year award and Developmental Squad Special Teams Player of the Year. Like Lyons, he was also expected to be a part of the two-deep this season.

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Football Free Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement