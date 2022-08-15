Penn State DE Ken Talley no longer with the program

One of Penn State's top recruits in the 2022 recruiting class is no longer part of the program. Former four-star prospect Ken Talley out of Northeast High School in Philadelphia (PA) is no longer part of the football program. ESPN's Tom VanHaaren has confirmed that Talley will be entering the transfer portal.

Talley was one of the leaders' of Penn State's 2022 recruiting class and was highly vocal on social media in recruiting other recruits to join the Nittany Lions' top-10 ranked recruiting class. Talley committed to the Nittany Lions over Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Talley will have four years of eligibility at his next program.