On Saturday night, Penn State defensive end Nick Tarburton announced that the Rose Bowl would be his final game as a Nittany Lion. The redshirt senior will forgo his sixth and final year of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft this spring. He joins cornerback Joey Porter Jr and wide receiver Parker Washington as Nittany Lions who have decided to forgo year(s) of eligibility to enter the draft since the end of the regular season. So far, only Porter Jr. has decided to opt-out of the Nittany Lions bowl game.

The 2018 signee played 34 games over his five years in Happy Valley, recording 50 tackles including 10 tackles for a loss and three sacks. This season, Tarburton had a quality year while being a starter for the Nittany Lions opposite Adisa Isaac. In his 12 games, he would record 18 tackles including a career-high 5.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. He also recorded two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Penn State's defensive end room entering 2023: