During his post practice availability on Tuesday, Penn State head coach James Franklin announced that defensive end Smith Vilbert is not available this season for the Nittany Lions. The former three-star prospect has not appeared in a game for the Nittany Lions this season.

The announcement from Franklin comes one week after he told the media that he wanted to have a discussion with Vilbert before making an announcement. The redshirt Junior defensive end was expected to have a major role in Penn State’s defensive end rotation this season after recording three sacks in last season’s Outback Bowl loss to Arkansas.

The Nittany Lions defensive line has performed well without Vilbert this season, with Chop Robinson, Adisa Isaac, and Dani Dennis-Sutton all playing at high levels. Sophomore defensive end Amin Vanover has also played well in his time on the field over the first five weeks of the season.