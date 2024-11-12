Penn State DE target Jackson Samuels Ford has 'great time' at White Out

Among the many visitors on campus this past weekend for Penn State's dominant 35-6 win over the Wahington Huskies was in-state athlete Jackson Samuels Ford.
The Malvern Prep standout plays both tight end and defensive end but most programs have identified the Philadelphia area native as a defensive end at the next level including the Nittany Lions.
Following his visit to Happy Valley this past weekend, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Samuels Ford to discuss his recruitment.
"The visit was really fun," Samuels Ford said of his experience. "My family and me had a great time."
"The game was really fun to watch, Penn State dominated all game, defensively and offensively throughout all four quarters," he added.
It was Samuels Ford's second visit to Penn State this fall, making a trip to campus in October for the Nittany Lions' matchup against UCLA. After receiving an offer from the program this summer, the Malvern Prep standout has become a priority for defensive line coach Deion Barnes and the Nittany Lions.
"I got to spend time with every single coach," he said. "I also got to talk a lot with Coach Franklin and he was just letting me know I'm a priority and nothing's better than staying in state."