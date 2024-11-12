Penn State DE target Jackson Samuels Ford has 'great time' at White Out

Among the many visitors on campus this past weekend for Penn State's dominant 35-6 win over the Wahington Huskies was in-state athlete Jackson Samuels Ford.

The Malvern Prep standout plays both tight end and defensive end but most programs have identified the Philadelphia area native as a defensive end at the next level including the Nittany Lions.

Following his visit to Happy Valley this past weekend, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Samuels Ford to discuss his recruitment.