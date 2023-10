On Tuesday night, the 2024 four-star prospect announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter that he will be announcing a commitment on next Monday, October 16. Harvey's decision is expected to be between Penn State, USC, and Maryland.

As of right now, 100% of the FutureCasts put in for Harvey are currently in favor of the Penn State Nittany Lions. The first FutureCasts in favor of the Nittany Lions were put in nearly a year ago on October 18 by Happy Valley Insider site publisher Richard Schynderite.

Harvey has been a frequent visitor to Happy Valley over his recruitment, making at least 11 known trips to Penn State since April of 2022. He took his official visit to Penn State on June 2 of this year before taking trips to Florida, USC, and Maryland.