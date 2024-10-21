Penn State DE target Wydeek Collier announces top five, sets November visit

in other news
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Seven
Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week seven of the college football season.
Six Nittany Lions who could have breakouts in second half of the season
These six Nittany Lions could be major difference makers in the second half of this season.
Where the Penn State Nittany Lions rank in every major stat after week 7
Where does Penn State's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after seven weeks?
Six Nittany Lions who have impressed through six games
Happy Valley Insider takes a look at six Penn State Nittany Lions who have impressed through the first six games.
Redshirt Tracker: Which true freshmen have burned their redshirt?
How many games have Penn State's true freshmen played this season?
in other news
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Seven
Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week seven of the college football season.
Six Nittany Lions who could have breakouts in second half of the season
These six Nittany Lions could be major difference makers in the second half of this season.
Where the Penn State Nittany Lions rank in every major stat after week 7
Where does Penn State's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after seven weeks?
Penn State already has six commitments in their 2026 recruiting class and one of their top defensive end targets in the 2026 recruiting class, Neumann-Goretti (PA) standout Wydeek Collier released his top five on Sunday.
The three-star prospect has also set up a visit to Penn State in November, he tells Happy Valley Insider.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
Making the cut for Collier alongside Penn State was Miami, West Virginia, Rutgers, and Syracuse. Collier has made multiple visits in his recruitment to Penn State and Rutgers in his recruitment, the Scarlet Knights receiving a majority of his visits with four visits to Piscataway.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Collier is a tremendous athlete with a reported 4.6 forty-yard dash time; he also has great length with an 83'' inch wingspan, all recorded at a Penn State camp.
It's a unique athletic profile for the three-star prospect, since 2014, only eight defensive end prospects who were 6-foot-5 or taller were able to record 40-yard dashes of 4.6 seconds or quicker. All eight were drafted including five going in the first round.
On top of announcing his top five, Collier also confirmed with Happy Valley Insider that he will make the trip to Happy Valley on Novmeber 2 for Penn State's potential top-five showdown against Ohio State.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board
- CB
- CB
- RB
- WR
- WDE
- OLB
- OT
- DT
- OLB
- RB