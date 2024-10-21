Advertisement

Published Oct 21, 2024
Penn State DE target Wydeek Collier announces top five, sets November visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Penn State already has six commitments in their 2026 recruiting class and one of their top defensive end targets in the 2026 recruiting class, Neumann-Goretti (PA) standout Wydeek Collier released his top five on Sunday.

The three-star prospect has also set up a visit to Penn State in November, he tells Happy Valley Insider.

Making the cut for Collier alongside Penn State was Miami, West Virginia, Rutgers, and Syracuse. Collier has made multiple visits in his recruitment to Penn State and Rutgers in his recruitment, the Scarlet Knights receiving a majority of his visits with four visits to Piscataway.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Collier is a tremendous athlete with a reported 4.6 forty-yard dash time; he also has great length with an 83'' inch wingspan, all recorded at a Penn State camp.

It's a unique athletic profile for the three-star prospect, since 2014, only eight defensive end prospects who were 6-foot-5 or taller were able to record 40-yard dashes of 4.6 seconds or quicker. All eight were drafted including five going in the first round.

On top of announcing his top five, Collier also confirmed with Happy Valley Insider that he will make the trip to Happy Valley on Novmeber 2 for Penn State's potential top-five showdown against Ohio State.

