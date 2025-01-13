Penn State Defensive Coordinator Tom Allen set to leave for Clemson

According to reports, the Tigers are expected to hire for the same position that he had with the Nittany Lions, but will likely also earn a pay bump as well.

The college football coaching carousel has finally struck Penn State Football, as they will have to replace their Defensive Coordinator for the second year in a row with Tom Allen expected to leave for Clemson per reports

Allen has only been on staff with the Nittany Lions for one season, but it was a rather successful one, as he helped lead the team all the way to the College Football Playoffs Semifinals. The Nittany Lions defense ranked nationally in several categories, finishing eighth in opposing points per game (16.5ppg), seventh in opposing total yards per game (294.7ypg) and ninth in opposing total rushing yards per game (101.8ypg). He also oversaw a defense that had 10 players earn All-Big Ten Conference honors

As mentioned above, this is now the second year in a row that James Franklin will have to find a new Defensive Coordinator, but also the third time he will have to do so in four years, as Brent Pry left after 2021, Manny Diaz left after 2023 and now Tom Allen is gone after one year.

Stay tuned for more on Penn State Football as we will have a new Defensive Coordinator Hot Board shortly right here on Happy Valley Insider!