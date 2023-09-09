Unofficial Penn State - Delaware Player Availability Report
Following a comfortable Week 1 win against West Virginia, Penn State is looking to keep its momentum going as it welcomes Delaware to Beaver Stadium.
In the win against the Mountaineers, James Franklin’s team was able to come out of the game relatively healthy which will be crucial throughout the year if the Nittany Lions plan on making a potential run at the College Football playoff.
With that being said, here is who may be in or out for Penn State ahead of its Week 2 matchup in Happy Valley.
Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!
PENN STATE OFFENSE....
On the offensive side of the ball for Penn State, there is a positive update on center Hunter Nourzad who was said to suffer some “bumps and bruises” in the opener last week.
He was a full participant in practice on Wednesday which would indicate that he is good to go and should start in the middle of the offensive line come noon on Saturday.
The offensive line health will be critical as the team has already lost one of its starting guards in Landon Tengwall with the recent announcement of his medical retirement.
Also, wide receiver Omari Evans despite suiting up against West Virginia, did not play last week after being ruled as questionable prior to kickoff.
He is questionable again this week but did return to practice which is an encouraging sign for the 6-foot sophomore.
PENN STATE DEFENSE....
On the defensive side, there are also a couple of injuries to monitor heading into this week’s matchup with the Blue Hens.
Franklin announced on Wednesday that DT Coziah Izzard, DE Amin Vanover and CB Daequan Hardy will all be returning at some point this season after being asked if their injuries were considered long term.
This is an important development for Penn State, especially on the defensive line after they struggled at times against the run in Saturday’s win against the Mountaineers.
This is after the defensive line already took a hit to its depth just prior to the start of the season with DE Smith Vilbert being ruled out for the year.
But it would not be shocking to see the coaching/medical staff take it easy with these individuals this week as the program will likely be looking to give some of the younger, more inexperienced players reps in what should be a comfortable win.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board