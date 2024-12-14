Penn State Dismantles Coppin State

Penn State Men's Basketball earned their ninth win of the season as they dismantled Coppin State. The Nittany Lions improve to 9-2 after their convincing 99-51 win. From tip-off to the final whistle, Penn State was in control and never looked back after their 31-point halftime lead. The Nittany Lions are now 7-0 a home.
THE STATS....
The Nittany Lions led the whole game except for 0:29 where the game was tied.
Ace Baldwin Jr. broke 700 career assists and tallied a game-high 16 assists. Baldwin Jr. also broke the Penn State single-game assist record. The previous record was 15 by Tom Doaty in the 1974-75 season.
Baldwin Jr. also added 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and committed four turnovers.
The Nittany Lions shot 38-of-67 (56.7%) from the field and 11-of 34 (32.4%) from three. As well as 12-of-16 (75.0%) from the free-throw line.
Penn State also showcased 52 points in the paint, 10 offensive rebounds, and forced 18 turnovers. Penn State had full control of this game from start to finish.
Holding Coppin State to 22-of-63 (35.5%) from the field, 3-of-14 (21.4%) from three, and 4-of-6 (66.7%) from free throw.
STARTERS...
The Penn State starters tallied 52 of the 99 points. Freddie Dilione V had an impressive night with seven assists, nine points, three rebounds, one block and two steals.
Puff Johnson had 12 points, eight rebounds, and one steal. While Yanic Konan-Niederhäuser added 14 points, six rebounds, and two blocks.
Zach Hicks finished the game the 2-of-8 from three adding six points, five rebounds and one assist.
BENCH...
Nick Kern Jr. led the bench in scoring with 12 points. Kern Jr. also added six rebounds, two assists and one steal.
D'Marco Dunn added 10 points on 2-of-6 shooting from three and one block.
Kachi Nzeh grabbed three rebounds, blocked two shots and scored six points.
Freshman Dominick Stewart had 10 points and two threes, two rebounds, two assists, onle block, and one steal.
Jahvin Carter went 3-of-3 from three and totaled nine points, two assists, and one rebound.
Hudson Ward also played the last five minutes of the game ad had three rebounds and one block.
NEXT UP....
Penn State will take on the Drexel Dragons next Saturday December 21. The Bryce Jordan Center will host the 9-2 Nittany Lions and the 6-4 Dragons at 12 pm. Drexel takes on UAlbany at 7 p.m on Dec. 14, and Howard on Dec. 17 before travelling to University Park. Penn State will be looking to get their second win in a row when they face Drexel.
