Penn State Dismantles Coppin State

Penn State Men's Basketball earned their ninth win of the season as they dismantled Coppin State. The Nittany Lions improve to 9-2 after their convincing 99-51 win. From tip-off to the final whistle, Penn State was in control and never looked back after their 31-point halftime lead. The Nittany Lions are now 7-0 a home.

The Nittany Lions led the whole game except for 0:29 where the game was tied.

Ace Baldwin Jr. broke 700 career assists and tallied a game-high 16 assists. Baldwin Jr. also broke the Penn State single-game assist record. The previous record was 15 by Tom Doaty in the 1974-75 season.

Baldwin Jr. also added 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and committed four turnovers.

The Nittany Lions shot 38-of-67 (56.7%) from the field and 11-of 34 (32.4%) from three. As well as 12-of-16 (75.0%) from the free-throw line.

Penn State also showcased 52 points in the paint, 10 offensive rebounds, and forced 18 turnovers. Penn State had full control of this game from start to finish.

Holding Coppin State to 22-of-63 (35.5%) from the field, 3-of-14 (21.4%) from three, and 4-of-6 (66.7%) from free throw.