It was a bit of a back and for the first 13 or so minutes as the lead was going back and forth, but then Penn State pulled away to lead by six points at halftime before outscoring the Golden Eagles by 24 in the second half to secure their eighth victory of the season.

The offense was once again lights out for the most part as the team shot 58.0% from the field and 59.1% from the beyond the arc. The offense was led by Jalen Pickett who hit his season average of 16 points right on the mark today. Along with him the Nittany Lions also got solid offensive outputs from Andrew Funk, Seth Lundy and Kanye Clary who all combined for 35 points.

The defense was also solid, but not great today as they only forced 13 turnovers to a bad Canisius team. However when you play nearly perfect offense with the shooting that Penn State had combined with a nearly turnover free game (3 total), then it doesn't matter much.

Overall this offense once again showed it's potential fire power and how dangerous it could be. As mentioned before, this Nittany Lions team continues to prove they could become very dangerous come conference play and maybe even postseason play as well.