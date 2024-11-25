Penn State DT Alonzo Ford Jr out for long term after leaving Minnesota game

Penn State defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr will be out long term with an injury, Penn State head coach James Franklin announced on Monday during his weekly press conference. Ford Jr. left the Nittany Lions' 26-25 win over Minnesota on Saturday with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

In 11 games this season, Ford Jr. recorded 16 tackles including even solo tackles. As the season progressed, the former Old Dominion Monarch saw his role within the rotation grow in recent weeks including recording 20 snaps against Ohio State and 29 snaps against Washington.