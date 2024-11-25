Penn State DT Alonzo Ford Jr out for long term after leaving Minnesota game

Penn State defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr will be out long term with an injury, Penn State head coach James Franklin announced on Monday during his weekly press conference. Ford Jr. left the Nittany Lions' 26-25 win over Minnesota on Saturday with what appeared to be a lower-body injury. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.
In 11 games this season, Ford Jr. recorded 16 tackles including even solo tackles. As the season progressed, the former Old Dominion Monarch saw his role within the rotation grow in recent weeks including recording 20 snaps against Ohio State and 29 snaps against Washington.
Ford Jr's injury is compounded by the departure of veteran defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon who left the program a few weeks ago. The Nittany Lions in recent weeks have gone from having five defensive tackles that they could reliably trust in the defensive tackle rotation to just three; Zane Durant, Coziah Izzard, and Dvon J-Thomas.
This season according to Pro Football Focus, Alozno Ford Jr played 186 snaps in 11 games, the fourth most of any defensive tackle behind Durant, J-Thomas, and Izzard. Beamon had 107 snaps in eight games.
The next closest Nittany Lion defensive tackle to Ford's snap count this season is redshirt freshman Ty Blanding with 32 in four games.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board