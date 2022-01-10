Penn State DT Joseph Appiah Darkwa enters transfer portal

On Monday evening, Nittany Nation confirmed that Penn State redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa has entered the transfer portal. The North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany native was originally a three-star recruit in Penn State's 2019 recruiting class.

During his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Darkwa failed to see any game action for the Nittany Lions. By entering the transfer portal, he becomes the sixth Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Stay tuned for more on Darkwa and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation.