 Penn State DT Joseph Appiah Darkwa enters transfer portal
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-10 16:29:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • NittanyNation
Staff Writer
@DylanCCSports

On Monday evening, Nittany Nation confirmed that Penn State redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa has entered the transfer portal. The North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany native was originally a three-star recruit in Penn State's 2019 recruiting class.


During his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, Darkwa failed to see any game action for the Nittany Lions. By entering the transfer portal, he becomes the sixth Nittany Lion to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Stay tuned for more on Darkwa and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation.

2021 PSU FOOTBALL TRANSFERS.....
POSITION NAME NEW SCHOOL

QB

Ta'Quan Roberson

Connecticut

WR

Norval Black

TBD

OL

Desmond Holmes

TBD

DT

Joseph Appiah-Darkwa

TBD

DB

Tyler Rudolph

Massachusetts

DB

Enzo Jennings

TBD
