Penn State DT Joseph Mupoyi Enters Transfer Portal

Penn State Foot all defensive tackle Joseph Mupoyi has entered the transfer portal after two seasons with the program.

A former standout at the St. Thomas More School in Connecticut, Mupoyi signed with Penn State as part of their 2023 recruiting class, picking the Nittany Lions over a dozen, another offer including Boston College, Maryland, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Rutgers, Virginia, and West Virginia. He only took official visits to Penn State and Michigan.

After redshirting his true freshman season in 2023, Mupoyi made the move to defensive tackle last year and appeared in two games for the Nittany Lions while earning the coaching staff's Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Week honor twice.

Mupoyi is the fourth scholarship player to transfer in the spring window for Penn State, joining offensive lineman JB Nelson, linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson, and cornerback Jon Mitchell. The Nittany Lions also saw walk-on linebacker Beckham Dee leave the program.