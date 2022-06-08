Penn State DT PJ Mustipher epxected to be ready for start of the season

During his media availability on Wednesday afternoon, Penn State head coach James Franklin informed the media that senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher is expected to be ready for the Nittany Lions season opener on September 1 against the Purdue Boilermakers.

While the news isn't unexpected, it is the first confirmation that the media has received regarding Mustipher and the expectations surrounding his return from a left knee injury that he suffered last October against the Iowa Hawkeyes. The Owings Mills (MD) native would leave the game early in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions' eventual 23-20 defeat in Iowa City.