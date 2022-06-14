Penn State DT target Tyriq Blanding announces commitment date

Fresh off an official visit to Penn State, Christ the King (NY) defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding has announced he is ready to make his commitment. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound prospect is set to announce his commitment this upcoming Saturday per his Twitter account.

The announcement will come just one week after Blanding took his official visit to Penn State and a week before his next scheduled visit to Michigan on June 24. With the Nittany Lions being Blanding's only official visit completed so far, the writing appears to be on the wall of his possible destination.

Following his official visit to Penn State this past weekend, Nittany Nation caught up with the New York native. "The thing that stood out the most to me was the people, the coaching staff really makes you feel like part of the family," Blanding said when asked what stood out the most.

Overall, Blanding has received 16 scholarship offers so far in his recruitment including Arizona State, Boston College, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, Washington, and West Virginia.

In terms of predictions, the Nittany Lions hold both FutureCast predictions that have been put in for Blanding from Nittany Nation site publisher Richie Schnyderite as well as myself.

Be sure to stay tuned here on Nittany Nation for the latest on Blanding's recruitment as well as all things Penn State Football.