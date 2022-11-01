Penn State enters College Football Playoff at No.15
Penn State's path to a New Years Six bowl is clearer following Tuesday evening's release of the first College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 15 in the ranking, one spot ahead of Illinois.
The Nittany Lions, entering this week at 6-2 on this season is ahead of the Fighting Illini despite having one more loss. The Illini sit at 7-1 on the season and have won seven straight after falling to Indiana to start the season.
So what does it mean for Penn State? It's simple, win out and you'll almost certainly find yourself in a New Years' Six Bowl game.
Entering Tuesday, most bowl game projections had the Nittany Lions either slated to head to the Orange Bowl or Citrus Bowl this postseason. Now that they're the nation's No.15 team in the eyes of the playoff committee, the Orange Bowl will become the overwhelming projection.
But again, that would require winning out the rest of their schedule. With a manageable last four games of Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, and Michigan State, winning out is a very real possibility for the program.
In terms of the rest of the College Football Playoffs, Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson are the nation's top four teams according to the committee. The two College Football Playoff semifinals games this season will be played in the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl.
Michigan and Alabama are sitting just on the outside at No.5 and No.6 respectively while rounding out the top 10 are TCU, Oregon, USC, and LSU.
No.11 through No.25 is as follows;
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. UNC
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF
