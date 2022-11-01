Penn State's path to a New Years Six bowl is clearer following Tuesday evening's release of the first College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 15 in the ranking, one spot ahead of Illinois.

The Nittany Lions, entering this week at 6-2 on this season is ahead of the Fighting Illini despite having one more loss. The Illini sit at 7-1 on the season and have won seven straight after falling to Indiana to start the season.

So what does it mean for Penn State? It's simple, win out and you'll almost certainly find yourself in a New Years' Six Bowl game.