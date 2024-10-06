Penn State enters top five following week six chaos

Week six of the college football season was a good reminder that in college football, it's hard to win on a week in and week out basis.

The SEC was hit hard, seeing top 10 programs Alabama, Tennessee, and Missouri all fall from the ranks of the unbeaten while Michigan dropped their second game this season to Washington.

It's a good reminder that Penn State, despite some bumps along the way, have played rather strong football for the most part of their first five games. Minus two quarters against Bowling Green, the Nittany Lions have been the thoroughly better team against West Virginia, Kent State, Illinois, and UCLA.

With that, as the dust settles from the most chaotic week of the college football season thus far, Penn State finds themselves at 5-0 on the season including 2-0 in the Big Ten play.