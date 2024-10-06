Advertisement
Published Oct 6, 2024
Penn State enters top five following week six chaos
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsDylanCC

Week six of the college football season was a good reminder that in college football, it's hard to win on a week in and week out basis.

The SEC was hit hard, seeing top 10 programs Alabama, Tennessee, and Missouri all fall from the ranks of the unbeaten while Michigan dropped their second game this season to Washington.

It's a good reminder that Penn State, despite some bumps along the way, have played rather strong football for the most part of their first five games. Minus two quarters against Bowling Green, the Nittany Lions have been the thoroughly better team against West Virginia, Kent State, Illinois, and UCLA.

With that, as the dust settles from the most chaotic week of the college football season thus far, Penn State finds themselves at 5-0 on the season including 2-0 in the Big Ten play.

With that 5-0 record, the Nittany Lions moved up three spots from last week, jumping from No. 7 to No. 4. The only programs ahead of the Nittany Lions are Texas, Ohio State, and Oregon. Texas received 52 first place votes while Ohio State received nine. Notably Oregon and Ohio State will face off against each other this weekend in Eugene.


In the Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions moved up two spots from No. 7 to No. 5 and sit behind Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, and Georgia.


You can view the complete rankings below.

FULL RANKINGS
RANKINGSAP Top 25Coaches Poll

1

Texas

Texas

2

Ohio State

Ohio State

3

Oregon

Oregon

4

Penn State

Georgia

5

Georgia

Penn State

6

Miami

Miami

7

Alabama

Alabama

8

Tennessee

Ole Miss

9

Ole Miss

Tennessee

10

Clemson

LSU

11

Iowa State / Notre Dame

Clemson

12

Notre Dame

13

LSU

Iowa State

14

BYU

Texas A&M

15

Texas A&M

BYU

16

Utah

Oklahoma

17

Boise State

Utah

18

Indiana / Oklahoma / Kansas State

Missouri

19

Kansas State

20

Indiana

21

Missouri

Michigan

22

Pittsburgh

Boise State

23

Illinois

Illinois

24

Michigan

Pittsburgh

25

SMU

SMU

