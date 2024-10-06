Penn State enters top five following week six chaos

Week six of the college football season was a good reminder that in college football, it's hard to win on a week in and week out basis.
The SEC was hit hard, seeing top 10 programs Alabama, Tennessee, and Missouri all fall from the ranks of the unbeaten while Michigan dropped their second game this season to Washington.
It's a good reminder that Penn State, despite some bumps along the way, have played rather strong football for the most part of their first five games. Minus two quarters against Bowling Green, the Nittany Lions have been the thoroughly better team against West Virginia, Kent State, Illinois, and UCLA.
With that, as the dust settles from the most chaotic week of the college football season thus far, Penn State finds themselves at 5-0 on the season including 2-0 in the Big Ten play.
With that 5-0 record, the Nittany Lions moved up three spots from last week, jumping from No. 7 to No. 4. The only programs ahead of the Nittany Lions are Texas, Ohio State, and Oregon. Texas received 52 first place votes while Ohio State received nine. Notably Oregon and Ohio State will face off against each other this weekend in Eugene.
In the Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions moved up two spots from No. 7 to No. 5 and sit behind Texas, Ohio State, Oregon, and Georgia.
You can view the complete rankings below.