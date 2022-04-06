Penn State expected to host UMD transfer LB Demeioun Robinson this weekend

It's no secret that Penn State Football has long been after a transfer linebacker / edge rusher in the transfer portal as they've hosted quite a few portal guys already this offseason. This upcoming weekend Nittany Nation confirmed that they will host another as former Maryland four-star linebacker Demeioun Robinson will take a trip to State College for an unofficial visit.

As you can see above, Robinson is a former four-star recruit who was ranked No. 177 overall in the 2021 recruiting class. He played his high school ball at Quince Orchard High School and originally committed to Michigan, before flipping late in the process and choosing to stay home to play for the Maryland Terrapins. Robinson played in all 13 games this past season for the Terps, recording 19 total tackles and two sacks. Since entering the portal back on March 28th, Robinson has heard from a host of schools including the likes of Auburn, Mississippi State, Oregon, Tennessee, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and many others.

ANOTHER NAME TO WATCH....