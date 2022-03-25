Penn State extends offer to 2023 four-star rush end Josh Mickens
Penn State has a new 2023 defensive end/outside linebacker target in Lawrence Central (IN) product Josh Mickens.
The Rivals 5.8, four-star prospect had long been recruited by the Nittany Lions, hearing from multiple coaches who have come and gone, but he finally got what he had been hoping for in an offer on Thursday.
“I was really excited to get that offer,” he told Nittany Nation. “It put a smile on my face because it was a long process with Penn State. I think it has been about a year. At a lot of points, I was itching for an offer.”
