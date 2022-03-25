 Penn State extends offer to 2023 four-star rush end Josh Mickens
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-25 10:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Penn State extends offer to 2023 four-star rush end Josh Mickens

Ryan Patti • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

Penn State has a new 2023 defensive end/outside linebacker target in Lawrence Central (IN) product Josh Mickens.

The Rivals 5.8, four-star prospect had long been recruited by the Nittany Lions, hearing from multiple coaches who have come and gone, but he finally got what he had been hoping for in an offer on Thursday.

“I was really excited to get that offer,” he told Nittany Nation. “It put a smile on my face because it was a long process with Penn State. I think it has been about a year. At a lot of points, I was itching for an offer.”

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}