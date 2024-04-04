Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Penn State faces tough decisions following Matt Zollers miss

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

On Thursday, the Penn State Nittany Lions officially swung and miss on four-star in-state quarterback Matt Zollers.

It was a tough recruiting loss for the Nittany Lions to say the least. Zollers presented a rare opportunity of an elite quarterback prospect in their backyard. Instead of staying home in the Blue and White, the Spring-Ford standout will now head to the SEC and Missouri to play his college football.

The good news for the Nittany Lions is that they already hold a quarterback commitment from four-star Miami Central (FL) prospect Bekkem Krtiza. That being said, they also face a couple tough decisions going forward as well.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Decision No. 1: Do the Nittany Lions continue to pursue a second quarterback?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement