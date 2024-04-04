On Thursday, the Penn State Nittany Lions officially swung and miss on four-star in-state quarterback Matt Zollers.

It was a tough recruiting loss for the Nittany Lions to say the least. Zollers presented a rare opportunity of an elite quarterback prospect in their backyard. Instead of staying home in the Blue and White, the Spring-Ford standout will now head to the SEC and Missouri to play his college football.



The good news for the Nittany Lions is that they already hold a quarterback commitment from four-star Miami Central (FL) prospect Bekkem Krtiza. That being said, they also face a couple tough decisions going forward as well.

