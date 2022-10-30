Penn State falls three spots in both AP & Coaches polls
Penn State has fallen three spots in both the AP & Coaches polls on Sunday afternoon after their 44-31 loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. In both polls, the Nittany Lions are now ranked as the nation's 16th-ranked team.
Once leading 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the game, Penn State eventually fell to Ohio State after the Buckeyes scored 28 points in a span of six minutes.
The loss is the Nittany Lions' second of the season after losing to the Michigan Wolverines earlier this month in Ann Arbor 41-17. Sitting at 6-2 (3-2) on the season, the Nittany Lions have a manageable schedule the remainder of the regular season with games against Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, and Michigan State remaining.
Joining Penn State in the AP Top 25 are Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 4), and Illinois (No. 14). Maryland was the only other Big Ten team to earn votes in this week's latest poll. The Coaches poll presents the same results, with Ohio State and Michigan at No.2 and No. 4 respectively and Illinois at No. 13 with Minnesota among others receiving votes.
Penn State will look to rebound from their loss to the Buckeyes this Saturday on the road in Bloomington (IN) against the 3-5 Indiana Hoosiers. The Hoosiers have lost each of their last five games after a 3-0 start. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
