Penn State has fallen three spots in both the AP & Coaches polls on Sunday afternoon after their 44-31 loss to Ohio State on Saturday afternoon. In both polls, the Nittany Lions are now ranked as the nation's 16th-ranked team.

Once leading 21-16 with 9:26 remaining in the game, Penn State eventually fell to Ohio State after the Buckeyes scored 28 points in a span of six minutes.

The loss is the Nittany Lions' second of the season after losing to the Michigan Wolverines earlier this month in Ann Arbor 41-17. Sitting at 6-2 (3-2) on the season, the Nittany Lions have a manageable schedule the remainder of the regular season with games against Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers, and Michigan State remaining.



