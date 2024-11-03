Penn State falls to No. 6 after first loss of the season to Ohio State

After a 20-13 loss to now No. 3 Ohio State that saw the Penn State Nittany Lions have not just one but two failed trips to the goal line, the Nittany Lions have fallen to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll.

James Franklin's program fell three spots following their first setback of the season, down from No.3 last week. Jumping Penn State was Ohio State, Miami, and Texas all moving up one spot to No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 respectively. Tennessee, Indiana, BYU, and Notre Dame rounded out the top ten in this week's poll.

In this week's US LBM Coaches Poll, Penn State is now No. 7, a four-spot fall, with Tennessee also jumping the Nittany Lions alongside Ohio State, Miami, and Texas. Notre Dame, BYU, and Indiana are ranked behind Penn State to fill out the top ten in the eyes of the coaches.

Notably, this upcoming Tuesday will mark the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings for the 2024 season.

Twelve teams will make the expanded College Football Playoffs this year with the Power Four champions receiving automatic byes. Seeds 5-12 will play in the opening round with seeds five, six, seven, and eight hosting those first round matchups taking place December 20 and 21.

The quarterfinal matchups will take place on December 31 and January 1 at the Fiesta, Peach, Rose, and Sugar Bowls while the semifinals will take place on January 9-10 at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl. Finally, the CFP national Championship game this season is slated for Monday, January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.