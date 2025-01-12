Penn State falls victim to late Oregon comeback

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks do it once again. A team that’s thrived off second-half comebacks all year comes back from down nine to crush the Nittany Lions’ upset hopes in Happy Valley. This is Penn State’s first loss in the Bryce Jordan Center all year and snaps a 13-game home winning streak dating back to last season.

Penn State took control of a tight game when they switched to a 2-3 zone in the second half, building a 68-59 lead with just 6:34 remaining. However, despite holding a 76-71 lead with 3:00 remaining in the game, the Nittany Lions lost their offensive spark, which the Ducks took advantage of, opening an 82-78 lead in the final seconds. A late Zach Hicks three wouldn’t prove to be enough, and the Nittany Lions fell in heartbreaking fashion, 82-81.

After a hot start to the season, Penn State looked hopeful about making the tournament after missing it in Coach Rhoades’ first season. But now, after three straight losses to Indiana, Illinois, and Oregon, the Nittany Lions look to be on the wrong side of the bubble.

The Nittany Lions were also playing without star point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. Coach Rhoades told reporters that the veteran point guard’s status is “day-to-day.”

Sophomore point guard Freddie Dilione V scored a career-high 21 points in Baldwin’s absence. Dilione still has areas for improvement, but his athleticism and scoring instincts provide plenty of reason for Nittany Lions fans to feel excited about the future.